AI-linked stocks account for a record 45% of the S&P 500's total market capitalization and drive nearly all of the gains it's had for the year so far.



Note that's the S&P, the general market.



These companies make up an even higher percentage -- nearly 70% -- of the NASDAQ 100's market cap.



Will this new AI-powered Tech renaissance continue powering the indices higher for years to come?



Or is this extreme dependence of the markets on a single sector a major vulnerability, putting all our hopes into a handful of companies that may not be able to keep growing at the meteoric pace that Wall Street is expecting?



For answers, we're fortunate today to speak with Fred Hickey, editor of the highly respected newsletter The High Tech Strategist, which Fred has been publishing since 1987.



Fred fears the economic model for A.I. is "disintegrating" before our eyes, and that when these stocks sell off, they'll take the entire market down with them.

To find out why he think A.I.-Mageddon is likely, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Fred Hickey (recorded 7.13.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: