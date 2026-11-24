For the long term-minded investor, today’s lower precious metals prices are “literally a gift,” claims Matt Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz AG.

In his words, this is “fire sale” pricing that investors should take full advantage of.

He sees massive further expansion of fiat money supplies as inevitable, and likely not too far away.

In his calculation, few assets will offer the kind of wealth protection from all this money printing that gold & silver will.

For all the details on Matt’s full monetary outlook, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us US “Peace” Silver Dollars (1921–1935) at $5 above melt value and French 20 Franc Gold Roosters (1899–1914) at $26 above melt value

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Adam’s Notes: Matt Piepenburg (recorded 11.23.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: