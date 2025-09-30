NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Gold is up 45% this year.

Silver’s up 55%.

And the mining stocks as a sector are up over 100%.

Has the big money in precious metals now been made?

Or is the party just getting started?

For answers to all things gold, silver and the companies that mine them, we fortunate to speak with Brien Lundin, CEO of Jefferson Financial, publisher of GoldNewsleter.com and producer of the excellent New Orleans Investment Conference.

The punchline? Comparing the average returns of its previous three bull markets, Brien comes up with a potential peak of $6,000-8,000/oz for gold.

