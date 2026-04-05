REMINDER: Highly-respected natural resources investor Rick Rule is hosting an online bootcamp dedicated to copper-related investments on April 18, 2025

To register for Rick’s copper bootcamp, click here or on the button below:

REGISTER FOR RICK'S COPPER BOOTCAMP

Happy Easter/Passover everyone!

Money manager Michael Pento sees a lot of similarities between today’s conditions and the lead-up to the GFC.



And he concludes the risk of another Great Recession is uncomfortably high, especially as oil prices continue to remain elevated.

So, how is his model invested right now?

To find out, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Michael Pento (recorded 4.2.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY