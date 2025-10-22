Well, the Fall Thoughtful Money conference was held online this past weekend and I’m delighted to say the event was a real success.

That was due primarily to the amazing line-up of speakers who presented and took live audience Q&A throughout the insight-packed 11-hour day.

Lacy Hunt delivered the keynote, followed by Stephanie Pomboy & Grant Williams, Michael Howell, Darius Dale, Sven Henrich, Andy Schectman, James Grant, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Judy Shelton, Michael Every, David Hay, Lyn Alden, Melody Wright, Craig Wichner, New Harbor Financial and Jonathan Wellum.

And Jeff Clark provided a bonus video focused on gold & silver mining stocks.

For those of you who didn’t attend, I thought you’d enjoy hearing some of the conference highlights.

