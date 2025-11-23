Contagion has been the trend of the US housing market this year as rising inventory and weakening prices have spread to more and more metros.



How bad has it become?



Well, Zillow just revealed that it’s data shows that 53% of all US homes lost value over the past 12 months, the most since 2012.



As we’re now poised to enter a new year, should we expect the situation to get better or worse in 2026?



To make sense of it all for us, we’re fortunate to welcome housing analyst Melody Wright back to the program.

She still predicts the unfolding correction in home prices will hit even harder than what the nation experienced during the GFC.

To hear the full details of her latest outlook, click here or on the video below:

