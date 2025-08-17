The real estate market remains a tangled mess.

Commercial real estate has crashed hard under higher interest rates and tighter lending standards.

However, higher mortgage rates have NOT brought down residential home prices, at least not on a national average...yet.

That said, transactions remain frozen up, languishing at the lowest level in decades.

Where is all this headed?

Are things likely to get better, or worse, from here?

For answers, we're fortunate to speak with Ivy Zelman today. Ivy is the Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of Zelman & Associates, one of the most respected research firms advising investors and corporate executives on the real estate market over the past 30 years.

In an increasing number of metros, especially where homebuilders are active, Ivy sees conditions starting to favor buyers.

To learn why, click here or on the video below:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: