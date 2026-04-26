How would history's most successful investors -- the Warren Buffets, the Benjamin Grahams, the Peter Lynches and the John Templetons -- invest in today's volatile markets?



For starters, they didn't concern themselves much with what was happening in the short term.



Instead, they focused on doing the following:

1. Buy wonderful companies

2. Led by outstanding managers

3. Trading at fair valuation multiples



And then held onto them. Sometimes for decades.



Today's guest, Pieter Slegers, has made it his career mission to understand and apply the core success principles and best practices of the world's greatest investors, and then help regular investors like you and me ride their coat-tails.



His Substack Compounding Quality is currently the #5 highest-earning financial Substack in the world, and today we have the good fortune of hearing his synthesis of what makes a successful investor.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Pieter are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Mark Newton (recorded 4.21.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY