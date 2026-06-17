It has been three months after the outbreak of the US/Iran war, and the world is still dealing with the ongoing effects of the oil price shock it created.



Not only is that having an inflationary impact on the prices of many goods & services, but it's also raising increasing concerns of the availability of oil supplies.



Could the world soon start experiencing an inventory shortage of oil -- the essential fuel that enables global commerce?



Or will the recently announced peace deal between the US and Iran allow us to avoid that fate?



To find out, we have the great good fortune to talk today with Jeff Currie, Executive Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets.

The punchline is Jeff is very bullish on oil and oil stocks from here.

To learn why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Jeff Currie (recorded 6.15.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: