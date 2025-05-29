Today's volatile markets are sending stocks zooming higher, then downwards. And then up & down again erratically.

This understandably raises both uncertainty as well as emotionally-driven decision making for investors.

To be successful in markets like these, your job is to exert patience.

Wait for the "fat pitches". The investment opportunities that are clearly good values for the price you pay vs the risk you're taking on.

The good news about volatile markets is that they'll provide a wide range of investment options.

So be patient. There's no time pressure.

Wait for the obvious wins to present themselves. And THEN act.

In today’s video, the advisory team at New Harbor explains the sound wisdom of this approach -- based in no small part on the batting strategy of Hall of Fame hitter Ted Williams, and improved upon by investing giant Warren Buffett.

To hear it, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with the New Harbor team are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: New Harbor (recorded 5.28.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: