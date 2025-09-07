NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

I’m introducing two bonus forms of content today, folks.

The first is a new monthly segment with David Hay, regular guest, veteran investor and friend of the program.

David is a power-viewer of Thoughtful Money’s interviews. I’ve rarely met someone who watches as many — or takes as such detailed notes on them — as he.

In this new monthly macro/market recap with David, we’ll go deep into the major trends he sees in motion currently.

This month that’s an increasing number of recessionary indicators, a fast-deteriorating housing market, higher for longer bond yields, stubborn secular inflation, and a promising outlook for the commodity complex.

The second format also being released today is a retroactive view of the most notable interviews over the past several weeks and what David’s and my key takeaways from them are.

This retroactive video will be available only to premium subscribers of this Substack

Let me know in the Comments section below what you think of these new content formats. I’m always trying to increase the value that Thoughtful Money delivers, so let me know if these latest attempts hit the mark.

To watch the public Part 1 video with David

