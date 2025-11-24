As longtime members of this Substack know, I’m constantly exploring ways to bring more value to the Thoughtful Money audience.

Based on the feedback from real people just like you, I’ve come up with a new solution I’m planning to pilot in Q1 of 2026.

It’s a “money group” — a close-knit community that shares insights, experience and support to help accelerate each others’ wealth-building progress.

If that sounds of interest to you, read on…

Why this idea now?

Well, when I’m at a conference and someone comes up to tell me how much they enjoy Thoughtful Money’s interviews, a very common reason they cite is “These discussions are so valuable to me because I don’t have anyone to talk with about money.”

And I’m not surprised. Society views talking about our personal finances with friends -- or even family -- as a crass taboo.

What a shame. So many of us are left to go it alone on perhaps the most important life issue where we need support the most. Where we should be learning from, encouraging & helping each other.

And I’d like to do something about that.

The research is clear:

The Panel Study of Income Dynamics (PSID), a 50+ year longitudinal dataset analyzed by NBER researchers (N=9,500 U.S. households), found that individuals with strong social ties (e.g., diverse networks including mentors or community groups) achieved 2.1x higher net worth growth over a decade than those with weak networks, controlling for income and education.

So I have a vision for an exclusive Thoughtful Money Group. That is, a “money group” that’s thoughtful.

The group will consist of 20 people, hand-selected by me out of all who apply. Members will be chosen based on:

7-figure (or more) net worth requirement

the professional and/or investing expertise and skills they can contribute to the group

willingness to be a student, teacher & general good supporter (perhaps even friend!) of the other group members

The group will meet online once per month for 2 hours (on Zoom or similar platform). There will also be a private app the group can use to communicate/share ideas with one another at will in between the monthly meetings.

If this opportunity interests you, please take the below short survey about the pilot. If you find your appetite whetted further in doing so, the survey ends with a link to submit your application:

Take the Money Group survey

For those with less than $1 million net worth, please don’t be frustrated.

If the pilot proves successful, we’ll then start exploring how it may be scaled to those with fewer assets.

Again, I’m always looking for ways to offer practical new solutions that the Thoughtful Money audience finds of value.

Please let me know if ideas like this come close to the mark.

cheers,

Adam

