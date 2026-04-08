Iran came to the negotiating table last night just hours before President Trump’s deadline expired.

We currently have a tenuous ceasefire declared for the next 2 weeks.

So, is the Iran war nearing its end?

RANE's Mideast analyst Ryan Bohl returned to join us this morning for a livestream where he provided his latest assessment of the situation. We covered a lot of ground.

To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Ryan Bohl (recorded 4.8.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY