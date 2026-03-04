NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are only available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!) for a few more days. Lock yours in now:

Have you heard of graphene?

It’s a 2-dimensional variety of the element carbon — known as a carbon "allotrope" — — consisting of a single layer of carbon atoms tightly bound in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice.



Graphene is known for its exceptionally high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, transparency, and being the thinnest two-dimensional material in the world.



Despite the nearly transparent nature of a single graphene sheet, graphite (formed from stacked layers of graphene) appears black because it absorbs all visible light wavelengths.



On a microscopic scale, graphene is the strongest material ever measured.



Graphene is a versatile, ultra-strong, and highly conductive material used to enhance batteries (faster charging), create durable anti-corrosion coatings, develop flexible electronics, improve solar panel efficiency, and advance biomedical applications like drug delivery.



It acts as a super-material additive in composites, strengthening everything from tennis rackets to car tires.



To discuss the coming graphene revolution, we have the good fortune to talk with Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph Clean Power.

To learn more about the potential future applications of this fascinating material, click here or on the video below:

