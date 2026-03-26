The extreme valuations, heightened uncertainty and potential threats in today's financial markets lead high-net worth advisor Ted Oakley to encourage investors to raise cash at this time.



"If you don't have at least 20-25% in cash or T-bills, I think you're taking a bigger risk", he warns.



The danger he sees is both the earnings and earnings multiples of stocks declining, hitting investors from both directions.



To find out how he's investing client capital right now, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Ted Oakley (recorded 3.24.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY