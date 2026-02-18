NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

With the era of globalization ending and nationalism on the rise around the world, today's guest has been advocating investors strongly consider the ProSec trade.



ProSec is short for "production for Security": aka the sectors essential to national security.



Since his last appearance on this channel, in the US, President Trump has proposed a massive 50% increase in military spending next year, and many European nations are considering similar increases.



Is betting on further prioritization of national security spending looking even more attractive?



How has the ProSec trade been performing so far?



To discuss, we're fortunate to welcome to the program, Peter Tchir, Head of Macro Strategy at Academy Securities.

Peter remains very bullish on the ProSec trade and he shares the sectors (and some specific companies/ETFs) that have his attention most right now.

To learn what they are, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of silver’s run, precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.99 above spot.

NOTE: this is higher than his previous offer to sell at $1 below spot, due to the recent CME margin hikes.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Peter are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Peter Tchir (recorded 2.13.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY