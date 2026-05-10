Today's guest has been a champion for what he calls the ProSec trade.



ProSec is short for "Production for Security": aka the sectors essential to reshoring and national security.



COVID and the Ukraine & Iran wars have woken up the countries of the world to the importance of supply chain resilience and home defense.



In theory, the ProSec trade seems made of the times we now find ourselves in.



But in practice, how has it been performing?



To find out, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program, Peter Tchir, Head of Macro Strategy at Academy Securities.

To hear which sectors he favors most right now using his ProSec lens, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Peter Tchir (recorded 5.7.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY