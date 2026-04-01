Sound money proponent and money manager Lawrence Lepard joined me a few hours ago on a livestream to share his latest outlook on precious metals and digital assets -- answering the key question investors are asking right now:

Is the bottom in for gold, silver and/or Bitcoin?

To hear his answers, watch the replay by clicking here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1.50 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Adam’s Notes: Lawrence Lepard (recorded 4.1.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY