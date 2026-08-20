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Volatility is returning to the market as bond yields keep rising.



Yet stocks remain near all-time highs.



Is the market breaking out, to set new highs soon?



Or is it "breaking bad"? In danger of being pulled down by price whipsawing & higher borrowing costs?



To answer for us, the senior partners at New Harbor Financial joined us for a livestream yesterday.



They shared the data convincing them which direction stocks & bonds are headed, as well as took live audience Q&A.



To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us pre-1965 half dollars (aka, “junk” silver) AT spot.

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Adam’s Notes: New Harbor Financial (recorded 8.19.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: