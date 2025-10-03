TIME IS RUNNING OUT: The Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!) is running out in just a few days forThoughtful Money Fall online conference. Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

While many analysts are worried about the weakening jobs market, today’s guest thinks it might be exactly what’s needed for the economy to get...better?

Michael Kantrowitz, chief investment strategist & managing director at Piper Sandler, is best known for his H.O.P.E. framework -- which predicts how recessions start and end.

Michael sees the economy as potentially entering “goldilocks” conditions of rising growth, disinflation, lower interest rates and low oil prices.

The weakening job market is disinflationary AND provides the incentive for the Fed to cut rates.

All this actually creates the kind of conditions that we normally see with economic recoveries.

So, does that mean the market will continue rising?

To find out, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Michael Kantrowitz (recorded 10.1.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: