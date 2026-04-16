After decades of stifling government regulation and vilification by environmentalists, nuclear energy is suddenly experiencing a renaissance.



In a world now all-too conscious of its over-reliance on foriegn fossil fuels -- and realizing that renewable energy sources won't come anywhere near to meeting the gargantuan electrical production demands of the future -- nuclear's promise of delivering plentiful safe cheap small-footprint carbon-free baseload energy is becoming a national priority in more and more countries around the world.



To help us understand the benefits that nuclear energy is unlocking, catalyzed by a flood of innovative next-generation technologies, we have the great good fortune today be joined both by friend of the show David Hay, as well as Matt Lozak, CEO of Aalo Atomics, a bleeding-edge engineering company manufacturing nuclear microreactors.

For the full discussion, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Aalo Atomics (recorded 4.16.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY