Suddenly, nuclear energy has become the belle of the ball when it comes to future electrical production expectations.



After decades of demonization, this energy-dense, cost-effective, always-on solution -- statistically proven to be the safest in the world in terms of lives lost -- is now looked at as the future of green energy and a key component to winning the AI race in the long term.



It also offers the promise of even cheaper, safer and more distributed energy as new technical solutions are being released around the world -- including small modular reactors, molten-salt technologies, and the use of more efficient & less dangerous fuels like thorium.



To help us understand what we can count on in the future from the coming nuclear energy boom -- as well as what we likely can't -- we're fortunate to speak today with Kirk Sorensen, President and Chief Technologist at Flibe Energy, who for decades has been a leading advocate for nuclear reactor innovation and thorium-based solutions.

