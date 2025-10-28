On this channel we spend most of our time talking about the economy, markets and money.

Which are all very important -- no doubt -- but they exist in service to society. If society reaches a point where it starts unraveling, then our portfolios start to matter a lot less when compared to safety & survival.

Today’s guest expert is Peter Turchin, Project Leader for Social Complexity and Collapse, Complexity Science Hub in Vienna.

Dr Turchin has written a number of best-selling books on the currently precarious state of Western society, including End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path of Political Disintegration, War and Peace and War: The Rise and Fall of Empires, Ages of Discord and most recently The Great Holocene Transformation: What Complexity Science Tells Us about the Evolution of Complex Societies.

So what does he see as mostly likely ahead for us?

Worrisomely, he sees all the required ingredients for revolution as now in place in much of the West — especially the US.

To hear his outlook, click here or on the video below:

