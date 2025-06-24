Over this past weekend, the United States conducted an airstrike that appears to have destroyed Iran's most important nuclear facilities.

The US had been supporting Israel with defensive measures in its military campaign with Iran. But this marks the first offensive role America has taken in the conflict.

What material impact will this have on the markets, if any?

To discuss, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program market technician and portfolio manager Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies.

Katie's models show stocks losing momentum and concerning technical weakness. But Wall Street remains optimistic -- perhaps too much so.

In her mind, the likely motion is to the downside from here. Which is likely to catch many current longs by surprise.

To hear why, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Katie Stockton (recorded 6.23.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: