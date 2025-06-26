"It's A Dangerous, Dangerous Market" | New Harbor
Is a blow-off top in the making?
The team of financial advisors at New Harbor Financial explain why this market could quickly race to new highs, but then experience another painful correction like we had in April...or possibly worse.
For their rationale, click here or on the video below:
Adam’s Notes: New Harbor Financial (recorded 6.25.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Market Reaction to U.S.-Iran Conflict: The U.S. airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities (June 22, 2025) led to a surprising 2.27% S&P rally, defying expected sell-offs, with oil dropping 12% to the mid-60s, reflecting a possible de-escalation or risk-on sentiment.
Cautious Equity Positioning: New Harbor maintains a 45% equity exposure, underweight due to hyper-overvalued markets (record price-to-sales), anticipating a potential blowoff top lasting up to six months, followed by a significant correction (50-70% possible).
Bullish on Precious Metals: Gold ($3,400/oz) and silver ($36/oz) remain attractive, with a 2% pullback seen as a buying opportunity, supported by central bank buying (43% plan reserve increases), gold’s Tier 1 status (July 1), and silver’s breakout above $35.
Energy Sector Patience: Despite long-term bullishness on energy (e.g., Exxon Mobil), New Harbor awaits
