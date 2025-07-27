Earlier this year the markets sold off rather violently on fears that President Trump's new tariffs would send global trade into a tailspin.

Fast forward three months and stocks are back to all-time highs, even as it's becoming clearer that these tariffs, in some shape or form, are here to stay.

Are tariffs not the grave mistake Wall Street originally thought they were?

Or have investors simply decided to stop caring about them?

To discuss, we're fortunate to welcome to the program, Peter Tchir, Head of Macro Strategy at Academy Securities.

In a nutshell, Peter expects a negative lag effect from tariffs as we head into year end. One that will cool the current rich valuations in stocks.

For all the details why, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Peter are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Peter Tchir (recorded 7.23.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: