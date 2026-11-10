Japan poses a “Godzilla” risk to US markets.

So thinks Lyn Alden, due to the tremendous amount of US assets held by Japanese households and corporations, and the growing risk that those assets may start to be repatriated en masse.

And this could happen as the AI trade starts to run out of steam, hitting US markets with a one-two punch that Lyn calls a “perfect storm”.

For all the details, as well as when Lyn thinks this will start to matter, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Lyn Alden (recorded 11.09.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: