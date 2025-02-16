When today's guest was last on this program back in June, he predicted that interest rates would remain "higher for longer".

And the ensuing seven months proved him correct.

With inflation remaining stubbornly sticky, new tariffs and other disruptive policies announced by Trump administration, $trillions in US Treasury debt to mature this year, and the return of the bond vigilantes....where are interest rates most likely headed from here?

To find out, we have the great fortune of speaking today with perhaps the world's foremost living expert on interest rates, James Grant, founder and editor of the highly-respected market journal Grant's Interest Rate Observer.

Jim sees us at the beginning of a multi-year bear market in bonds.

Which is why he thinks Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are an asset class worthy for investors to consider now.

Here’s a write-up he recently penned on TIPS that he’s kindly making available to Thoughtful Money readers — click here to download it.

For the full interview with Jim, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Jim Grant (recorded 2.12.25)