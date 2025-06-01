It's an especially confusing time for investors right now.

On one hand, the US economy is showing signs of slowing, with a negative growth for Q1 GDP, and mounting evidence that many corporations and consumer households are feeling the pinch of higher borrowing costs.

On the other hand, FOMO is returning to the stock market as corporate earnings look solid, tariffs tensions ease somewhat, and optimism over the longer-term likely positive impact the Trump Administration's business-friendly policies will have on the economy.

So, which is more warranted here: optimism or pessimism?

For perspective, we have the great fortune today to sit down with one of the greatest living economists, Lacy Hunt, former senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and current Executive Vice President of Hoisington Investment Management Company.

Lacy sees Wall Street as dangerously deluded here. In his eyes, the economy is "far worse" than markets are currently expecting — with recession odds higher than 50%.

To find out why, click here or on the video below.

FYI: in this interview, Lacy mentions three free resources he strongly recommends you time the time to read:

