If you’ve already signed up for the conference - wonderful! But if not, read on…

The Early Bird price discount for our upcoming conference on Saturday October 17th expires at midnight TONIGHT (Sunday, October 4).

It gives you a 25% savings off of full-price.

And if you’re a premium subscriber to this Substack, you get an additional $50 off on top of that (a savings of 38%) by entering the code provided at the bottom of this post.

Now, every time we hold one of these conferences, I get flooded the day after the Early Bird price expires by people who waited to too long to claim it — don’t be one of those people!

So if you haven’t done so yet already, please register now and save yourself both money and unnecessary angst.

As a reminder, for those who can’t watch the event live, replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

So if you’re excited to participate in this conference and you haven’t registered yet — please! — lock in your tickets now while they’re still available at our lowest ”Early Bird” discount price:

REGISTER NOW

Want the full details on the conference? Then read on below…

2027: The Year Everything Changes?

Thoughtful Money’s Fall online conference is now available for registration!

After four straight years of ~20% returns in the stock market, can we expect 2027 to continue the streak?

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Or will growing uncertainty with weakening consumers, the sustainability of AI earnings, oil prices/inflation, rising bond yields, a broken housing system, and geopolitical tensions cause market returns to mean-revert?

The conference will focus on the following key questions:

How can savvy investors increase their odds for success with a more active strategy?

Which asset classes, sectors and companies look best positioned in this environment? Which ones are to be avoided?

Which macro trends are the most important ones to be focused on right now?

What are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 10 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

And good news! This is the first time our conference has a sponsor: VanEck. Not only does this mean its CEO, the highly-respected Jan van Eck will present his top themes for Q4. But it also means you’ll have the chance to receive premium VanEck research leading up the event.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

Register Now

The current powerhouse of experts already assembled for our October conference is the best we’ve ever had. Here’s the roster as it stands now —and there may still be one last big surprise addition…

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And more good news! We’ve been able to keep the price of the conference UNCHANGED vs previous years. So in a world of higher inflation, your ticket price isn’t experiencing any.

If you’re excited to participate in this conference, we recommend registering now, while tickets are available at our lowest ”Early Bird” discount of 25% off full-price:

Register Now

AND…those who are premium subscribers to this Substack account receive an additional $50 off (bringing the total discount to 38%!). So seriously consider upgrading to premium now — 1 month costs only $19 and you’ll save $50 on the conference ticket. What’s not to like about that math?

If you’re already a premium subscriber (or become one now), enter & apply the discount code below at checkout: