Highly-respected natural resources investor Rick Rule’s online bootcamp dedicated to copper-related investments is happening TOMORROW, April 18, 2025

If you’ve already secured your seat — wonderful!

If not, read on…

Rick’s bootcamp events are insight-packed days designed to deliver specific, actionable investment ideas.

To register for Rick’s copper bootcamp, click here or on the button below:

REGISTER FOR RICK'S COPPER BOOTCAMP

And for more information on the bootcamp itself and what it will cover, you can hear Rick’ s outlook in my recent interview with him focused on the coming copper price revolution:

And you can read on below to hear how Rick’s business partner, Albert Lu, describes the event.

RICK RULE’S COPPER INVESTING BOOTCAMP

The fallout from the Iran war has exposed the world’s dependence on fossil fuels and particularly its dependence on exports through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically supply about one fifth of the world’s consumption of oil and liquified natural gas.



The crisis has hit Asian economies hard. Pakistan has already transitioned to a four-day workweek and remote schooling to preserve fuel. The Philippines, with only 50 days of gasoline in reserve, declared a State of National Energy Emergency on March 24.

All this only five weeks into the war.



How will it end?



THE RUSH FOR ALTERNATIVE ENERGY



Larry Fink is the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. In an interview with the BBC, he shared two scenarios. In the first, the war concludes and Iran rejoins the global economy. In the second, there is a cessation of war, but a politically and economically isolated Iran looms as a threat to global trade.



“I can see, a year from now, oil at $40 a barrel or I can see it above $150 a barrel.”



The latter would be catastrophic for the global economy. His advice to energy-vulnerable countries is simple.



“You need to use what you have to provide more abundance for your country.”



And,



“Aggressively move towards alternative sources.”

ASIA’S UKRAINE MOMENT

Early proponents of renewable energy focused on the environmental benefits of clean energy. However, the current war has thrust forward a new narrative — the critical need for energy security.

Four weeks ago the world was fine (well, more or less). Today it risks a crippling global energy-induced depression — and there is little anyone can do about it.

One analyst describes the crisis as “Asia’s Ukraine moment” — the event that exposes Asia’s precarious energy dependence on Gulf sources and finally pushes it to cut its dependence on fossil fuels.



ELECTROTECH: THE PATH TO NATIONAL ENERGY INDEPENDENCE



In a matter of weeks, the world has discovered the sobering reality of petroleum-based energy dependence when it comes to securing a nation’s energy supply. When 20% of global oil and liquified natural gas must traverse a 21-mile-wide chokepoint to reach global markets, there is no security.

By contrast, a robust renewable energy policy strategy would tap local sources such as wind and solar power, thereby eliminating the need to protect trade routes from maritime piracy and naval blockades.

Considering recent events, it is reasonable to expect nations without domestic sources of petroleum to take Fink’s advice and aggressively pursue alternative sources, including electrification.

But are these ambitions realizable? And how can investors capitalize on this industry game changer?

COPPER & THE NEXT ENERGY REVOLUTION

Any meaningful effort toward energy alternatives and electrification will require vast quantities of copper, the “metal of electrification.” According to S&P Global’s Mobility group, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) require roughly 2.5 times more copper than conventional internal combustion engines, due to the demands of electric motors, internal wiring, and capacitors.

Electrification also necessitates a copper-intensive upgrade of the power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure. S&P estimates a doubling of investment in this area between 2021 and 2035.

The aggressive AI revolution only exacerbates demand. According to Robert Friedland, a single Microsoft data center in Chicago requires 2 million kilograms of copper.

In his words,

“Any renewable technology, or green technology, is absurdly metals intensive … and where is this metal going to come from? There’s no copper in inventory at all … ”

Bottom line, copper demand is projected to grow from 25 million metric tons (MMt) today to about 50 MMt by 2035.

And for copper speculators, herein lies the opportunity.

RICK RULE’S COPPER INVESTING BOOTCAMP

Speculating in mining companies can be extraordinarily rewarding, but it can be intimidating.

That’s why I created the Rule Bootcamp Series with my partner, renowned natural resource investor Rick Rule.

When it comes to resource investing, Rick is the real deal with over 40 years of experience and hundreds of privately placed debt and equity deals under his belt. He has researched and funded companies around the world, including those domiciled in Australia, Canada, Chile, Great Britain, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States.

This bootcamp is your opportunity to capitalize on the lifetime’s worth of experience of a celebrated professional.

Among the topics we will discuss are:

The unavoidable demand for copper

Specific geological factors that every copper speculator must consider

Important considerations that can make or break a project

How political environment can affect outcomes

Economic conditions and project viability

Things that could go wrong — factors to consider before investing

About your host, Rick Rule, and his company, Rule Investment Media.

Rick Rule is a highly experienced investor and speculator who began his career in the securities business in 1974 and has been principally involved in natural resource security investments ever since.

He has structured, led, and participated in hundreds of privately placed debt and equity issuances for resource companies operating globally.

Rule Investment Media strives to produce the highest quality and most reliable market news and commentary in the natural resources sector. The goal: to connect scarce knowledge with the people who seek it and inspire intelligent investing decisions with insightful analysis and thought-provoking interviews.

MEET OUR DISTINGUISHED SPEAKER LINEUP

Robert Friedland

Founder, Ivanhoe Mines



For more than 30 years, Mr. Friedland has been recognized by leaders of the international financial sector and mineral resource industries as an entrepreneurial explorer, technology innovator and company builder. He has successfully developed a portfolio of respected public and private companies whose initiatives have led to several of the world’s most significant mineral discoveries and mine developments, applications of disruptive technologies and contributions to significant economic growth in established and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific Region, Southern Africa and the Americas.





M. Stephen (Steve) Enders

Retired Professor of Practice, Colorado School of Mines



Steve has worked in mining & exploration for 47 years including President of Phelps Dodge Exploration Corp, SVP Exploration for Newmont, Executive Chairman & COO of EMX Royalty Corp, and co-founder of Cupric Canyon Capital LLC. The last seven years he has been Department Head for Geology and Geological Engineering and for Mining Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. He retired from Mines in Dec 2023 but continues to teach in their Professional Masters in program.





Adrian Day

President, Adrian Day Asset Management



A native of London, after graduating with honors from the London School of Economics, Mr. Day spent many years as a financial investment writer, where he gained a large following for his expertise in searching out unusual investment opportunities around the world. He has also authored International Investment Opportunities: How and Where to Invest Overseas Successfully, Investing Without Borders and the more recent, Investing in Resources: How to Profit from the Outsized Potential and Avoid the Risks.

Mr. Day is a recognized authority in both global and resource investing. He is president of his own money management firm and the portfolio manager of the Luma Managed Gold Strategy.



Albert Lu

President, Luma Financial



Albert Lu is the founder and president of Luma Financial, an investment advisory firm focused on long-term growth for client portfolios — achieved through a long-only, diversified strategy incorporating a wide range of asset classes, including equities, bonds, and precious metals. He is a speaker, emcee, and moderator at industry investment conferences and events. Previously, he was the president and CEO of Sprott U.S. Media Inc., and an investment adviser with Sprott Asset Management.



Mr. Lu holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from McGill University.



Remy Blaire (emcee)

Multimedia journalist & business school professor



Remy Blaire is a multimedia journalist, business school professor, multilingual communications professional - with international experience in finance and management. She is recognized as an innovative business reporter with a background in print and broadcast news and extensive experience as a moderator and speaker.

“Tremendously beneficial and beyond my expectations...”

YOU WON’T FIND IT ANYWHERE ELSE

And certainly not at this price.



Right now, you can attend this exclusive event for 50% off the retail price, for just $99USD ($199 after April 18, 2026)

REGISTER FOR RICK'S COPPER BOOTCAMP

Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back

Our Investors Bootcamp comes with the strongest money-back guarantee. We will refund the full cost of your registration, provided we receive your written request at bootcamp@RuleClassroom.com before April 26, 2026.

READ WHAT OTHERS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT OUR EVENTS



“Your Uranium Bootcamp was well worth the admission fee. I left feeling confident in the direction of my investments. I find you honest, educational, and entertaining. And I look forward to attending future bootcamps!” – April Farrell



“Wow! That was the fastest 8 hours I’ve experienced in a long time – largely because it added to my knowledge base in a digestible and entertaining manner. Thank you for exceeding my expectations. My hat is off to you.” – Bill Raddish



“’[T]he silver bootcamp was great! I personally enjoyed Rick’s interviews with the Vizsla and Aya executives.” – Fred Fink



“Great Silver Bootcamp this past weekend. You and Rick never fail to deliver. Thanks for what you do!!” – Peter Spadafora



“This was one of the best virtual events I’ve ever attended. I can’t thank you enough for your excellent program.” – Vivek Singh



“This conference was tremendously beneficial and beyond my expectations. Please forward my gratitude to Mr. Rule. There is so much I have learned from him and his talks.” – Mary O’Leary

Please join me for this rare opportunity!

~ Albert Lu

REGISTER FOR RICK'S COPPER BOOTCAMP

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