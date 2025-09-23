NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

When today's guest was last on the program back in May, he made the bold prediction that new all-time highs for the stock market were just weeks away.

And he was right.

And since then, markets have continued powering higher, trading at a new all-time high the day of this recording.

So, is he still bullish on the market’s prospects for the remainder of the year?

To find out, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Mark Newton, Head of Technical Strategy at market research firm Fundstrat, where he works with its founder Tom Lee.

Mark thinks stocks will likely enter a 5-10% correction in October/November -- which will offer a buying opportunity before the end of the year rally.

After that?

He thinks a more pronounced correction from extended highs could happen in the first half of 2026.

For all the details, click here or on the video below:

