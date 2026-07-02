Darius Dale notes that the risk of a 1998-style correction in the next quarter or two is "high".



If you remember, that's when the Russian debt default plunged the S&P by -15% between July and October, and Long Term Capital Management imploded.



This is notable because Darius has been a consistent bull since stocks bottomed out in late 2022.



It's not all gloom, though. If the market indeed corrects, he then expects a dovish Fed response to send stocks higher in 2027.



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Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 7.1.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: