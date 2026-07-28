For years, Lacy Hunt, one of the greatest living economists, has feared deflation would pull the economy into a prolonged morass of stagnation.



But now, the forces in play have shifted tectonically.



A new secular era has begun. One of rising inflation. And Lacy doesn't see it ending for years (as he writes about in his latest investor letter which you can download here).



He has shifted his conclusions. He now warns that inflation is the greater risk to the economy.



What exactly will that mean?

And what consequences will it have for both households and investors?



To find out, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Lacy Hunt (recorded 7.24.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: