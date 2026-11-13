“There are lots of good reasons why the market should crash next year”, warns John Llodra, senior partner at New Harbor Financial.
“The tinder has been set. The spark just needs to happen”, he adds.
To learn all the reasons why, as well as how New Harbor is currently positioning client capital, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: New Harbor Financial (recorded 11.11.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Mike Preston and John Llodra, senior partners at New Harbor Financial, see last week’s sharp one-day selloff as most likely a “rogue wave” driven by emotion rather than a fundamental change in trend; Mike puts the odds at 70% to 80%. Breadth and bullish percent signals have since turned positive across the major indices, and after risk-control sales brought New Harbor’s equity exposure down to 37.5%, the firm expects to add equity back soon in leading areas like small caps and financials.
New Harbor’s systematic dashboard still