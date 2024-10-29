We find ourselves in a time of transition, one that may increasingly be later described as upheaval.

In a week, we'll have a new US President, which will bring change both to the US and geopolitical theatres.

We already have a new interest rate regime as the world's major central banks have pivoted back to cutting rates.

And we may be seeing the start of a new era in bond yields, which have been marching higher despite the wishes of the central planners. If this continues as a secular trend, this higher cost of debt could prove destabilizing to the world's hundreds of $trillions in debt and entitlement programs.

To find out where this all is likely headed, and what investors should be tracking most closely right now, we're fortunate to welcome Luke Gromen, founder of macro research firm FFTT, LLC, back to the program.

In a nutshell, Luke sees the central planners as trapped; increasingly forced to cut rates and conduct yield curve control moving forward. As a result, he sees mid- to long-term sovereign bonds (especially of Western countries) as “un-investable”.

For a very important discussion with Luke, click here or on the video below:

BUY THE REPLAY! The replay of our full Fall online conference is now available for purchase:

Purchase Replay

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me afford the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the new MacroPass rotation of reports from esteemed experts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $15/mo, less than $0.50/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Luke Gromen (recorded 10.28.24)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: