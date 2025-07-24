With the US and nearly every other major G7 country engaging in historically high levels of deficit spending and increasingly struggling to service their massive sovereign debt balances -- how does this all resolve?

Is there a path to a manageable ending here?

Or does is a debt crisis, or a currency crisis -- or both -- inevitable at this point?

In attempt to answer these fiscally existential questions, we're fortunate to be joined by two great macro minds: Luke Gromen of FFTT LLC and Darius Dale of 42Macro.

It's a true privilege to host both of these gentlemen on this platform at the same time.

Both are rock-solid in their conviction that this all ends in more money printing — a LOT more.

For a truly excellent discussion between two great gentlemen, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Darius & Luke are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Luke Gromen & Darius Dale (recorded 7.22.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: