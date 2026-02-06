NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Below, analyst Luke Gromen posted what he considers to be the “most important chart in macro right now”:

As you can clearly see, the spread between US and Japan sovereign debt yields is at an extreme right now. History indicates that’s not sustainable.

And if it corrects with Japanese yields rising notably, which is quite likely at least to some extent, that risks breaking the Japanese economy under the weight of its 235% debt-to-GDP ratio (the highest in the developed world).

As Luke mentions, should that happen, it would likely spark a Japanese debt crisis that could then cascade across ALL sovereign debt markets.

Which is why Luke is expecting MASSIVE central planner intervention soon in attempt to avoid this fate.

How is this likely to play out?

How big is the risk of a credit contagion?

And what are the most important investing repercussions likely to be?

He’ll be joined by our best faculty of speakers ever, including Lacy Hunt, Ed Dowd, Judy Shelton, Matt Taibbi, Michael Oliver, Darius Dale, Michael Howell, and a number of other high-caliber experts.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday March 21, 2026.

And don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

After 3 years of ~20% returns in the stock market, it is disconcertingly likely 2026 will see more disappointing results for the majority of investors.

Especially with so many cross-currents buffeting the jobs market, the housing market, the economy, geopolitics and financial assets.

How can savvy investors increase their odds for success with a more active strategy?

Which asset classes, sectors and companies look best positioned in this environment? Which ones are to be avoided?

Which macro trends are the most important ones to be focused on right now?

What are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 10 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday March 21, 2026.

And don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

The faculty for the event is shaping up to be a true powerhouse line-up — the best we've ever assembled.

