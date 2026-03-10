This installment of our popular MacroPass™ service for premium members of this Substack comes from precious metal mining stock analyst Jeff Clark of The Gold Advisor.

Jeff makes his living analyzing gold & silver mining stocks and making buy/sell recommendations to his paying subscribers. Today, he’s been kind enough to share his most recent buy recommendation report with us — it’s a young, fully-funded miner with millions in proven ounces and operating in one of Latin America’s most active gold belts.

But before scrolling to read it, let me give this important reminder:

New Stock Pick

This New 2Moz+ Gold Developer is Trading at a Fraction of its Peers—but with the Drill Bit Delivering It’s Primed for a Re-Rate

This new gold stock pick, a company less than two months old, is sitting on some prime real estate, surrounded by large projects in Colombia’s hottest belt. It’s fully funded, drilling is underway, and the list of 2026 catalysts is so stacked it’s unlikely to be overlooked by the market much longer. And just last week they secured a US listing.

Hi Paydirt Prospector investors,

We’ve had our eye on this company for a couple months now…

It’s quietly secured control of a large project located in one of Latin America’s most active gold belts, surrounded by world-class deposits and operating mines.

More importantly, it hasn’t started from scratch: the project already hosts more than 2 million ounces of gold and presents clear district-scale upside.

Despite all this, the market is yet to take notice…

At a $60M market cap, the stock is trading at a fraction of the project’s $534M NPV. Even better, that project valuation was generated at just $2,650 gold.

However, that disconnect is becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

Early assays are impressing (one hole has already delivered an intersection of over 200 gram-meters) with drilling ongoing.

And the company is fully funded to deliver a series of meaningful catalysts, including further assays, resource updates as it works towards the longer-term delivery of a Preliminary Feasibility Study.

Management and institutional investors are already positioning for the next phase of growth, together holding 38% of shares.

Now it’s time to join them by taking an initial position in…