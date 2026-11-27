This installment of our popular MacroPass™ service for premium members of this Substack comes from housing analyst Melody Wright of M3_Melody, whom I interviewed recently.

In Melody’s latest newsletter, she flags that Redfin’s national median sales price came in negative year-over-year in October “for the first time since March of 2023,” and that October existing home sales “were worse than every other October going back to 1999 except for October 2010.”

She walks through why foreclosure sales are still a much smaller share of the market than they were in 2008 — but accelerating — including what she heard at a recent mortgage servicing conference in Dallas, and why she now thinks “meaningful foreclosures on the prime book will materialize over the next 12-18 months.” She also shares her latest look at commercial real estate, focused on a “hard debt maturity wall for lodging this quarter.”

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To-date the list of contributors to MacroPass™ includes such esteemed experts as Lacy Hunt (Hoisington), Stephanie Pomboy (Macro Mavens), Fred Hickey (The High Tech Strategist), Danielle DiMartino Booth (QI Research), Tom McClellan, Michael Howell (Capital Wars), Darius Dale (42 Macro), Doomberg, Ted Oakley (Oxbow Advisors), Kevin Muir (The Macro Tourist), Alf Peccatiello (The Macro Compass), Lance Lambert (ResiClub), Ed Yardeni (Yardeni Research), David Hay (Haymaker), Melody Wright, David Stockman (Contra Corner), David Brady (FIPEST Report), John Rubino, Adam Kobeissi (The Kobeissi Letter), Sven Henrich (Northman Trader), Jeff Clark (The Gold Advisor), Charles Hugh Smith, Steven Bavaria (Inside the Income Factory®), Chris Whalen (The Institutional Risk Analyst), Felix Zulauf, Jesse Felder (The Felder Report), Brent Johnson (Macro Alchemist), Pieter Slegers, (Compounding Quality), Anna Wong (Bloomberg Economics) and Jesse Colombo (The Bubble Bubble Report).

Recent MacroPass™ reports in this series include:

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Well, Well, Well

Melody Wright, M3_Melody · Nov 16, 2026

Between spy intrigue and a national ground stop you may have missed that Redfin’s national median sales price came in negative YoY in October for the first time since March of 2023. Anyone remember March 2023? That’s when SVB failed, the Fed launched the Buy the Effin Put (BTFP) lending facility and Nvidia mania began in earnest. The housing market seized and sales plummeted at the beginning of 2023.

Source: U.S. Census and NAR

Due to the increase in rates, investors had also pulled back significantly starting in the 3rd quarter of 2022. For instance, while sales in Q1 of 2023 were down -25.02% YoY, investor sales were down -46.37%.