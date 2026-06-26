This installment of our popular MacroPass™ service for premium members of this Substack comes from technical analyst Michael Oliver of Momentum Structural Analysis.

A lot of attention has been on Michael’s prediction from earlier this year that the price of silver would rise above $300/oz this summer.

Well, summer’s now here and silver has continued to weaken - currently trading below $60/oz.

What he flat-out wrong?

Has he amended his forecast?

Or does he still see real potential for silver to hit new price highs before September is over?

Read his new update below to find out.

But before scrolling to read Michael’s update in full, let me give this important reminder:

Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

To-date the list of contributors to MacroPass™ includes such esteemed experts as Lacy Hunt (Hoisington), Stephanie Pomboy (Macro Mavens), Danielle DiMartino Booth (QI Research), Tom McClellan, Michael Howell (Capital Wars), Darius Dale (42 Macro), Doomberg, Ted Oakley (Oxbow Advisors), Kevin Muir (The Macro Tourist), Alf Peccatiello (The Macro Compass), Lance Lambert (ResiClub), Ed Yardini (Yardini Research), David Hay (Haymaker), Melody Wright (M3_Melody), David Stockman (Contra Corner), David Brady (FIPEST Report), John Rubino, Adam Kobeissi (The Kobeissi Letter), Sven Henrich (Northman Trader), Jeff Clark (The Gold Advisor), Charles Hugh Smith, Steven Bavaria (Inside the Income Factory®), Chris Whalen (The Institutional Risk Analyst), Felix Zulauf, Jesse Felder (The Felder Report), Brent Johnson (Macro Alchemist), Pieter Slegers, (Compounding Quality), Michael Oliver (Momentum Structural Analysis), Anna Wong (Bloomberg Economics) and Jesse Colombo (The Bubble Bubble Report).

Recent MacroPass™ reports in this series include:

If you’re already a premium subscriber to this Substack, just continue below to access Michaels’ full update.

But if you’re not (yet), read the start of it below and consider upgrading to premium and access the full version, as well as all past and future MacroPass™ content.