This installment of our popular MacroPass™ service for premium members of this Substack comes from high net worth money manager Ted Oakley of Oxbow Advisors.

With AI/semiconductor stocks booming, Wall Street remains supremely confident the currently rally will power through year-end and beyond.

In his Q3 Outlook Letter, Ted compares the current exuberance to past manias he’s seen in his 4-decades-long career & counsels investors to stick to their principles instead of chasing FOMO.

After Ted’s letter below is a video of Oxbow Chief Investment Officer Chance Finucane discussing the key traits of this year’s hot new IPOs, the record run by semiconductor stocks, and the significant impact of leveraged ETFs on market volatility.

But before scrolling to see Chance’s video & to read Ted’s write-up in full, let me give this important reminder:

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To-date the list of contributors to MacroPass™ includes such esteemed experts as Lacy Hunt (Hoisington), Stephanie Pomboy (Macro Mavens), Danielle DiMartino Booth (QI Research), Tom McClellan, Michael Howell (Capital Wars), Darius Dale (42 Macro), Doomberg, Ted Oakley (Oxbow Advisors), Kevin Muir (The Macro Tourist), Alf Peccatiello (The Macro Compass), Lance Lambert (ResiClub), Ed Yardini (Yardini Research), David Hay (Haymaker), Melody Wright (M3_Melody), David Stockman (Contra Corner), David Brady (FIPEST Report), John Rubino, Adam Kobeissi (The Kobeissi Letter), Sven Henrich (Northman Trader), Jeff Clark (The Gold Advisor), Charles Hugh Smith, Steven Bavaria (Inside the Income Factory®), Chris Whalen (The Institutional Risk Analyst), Felix Zulauf, Jesse Felder (The Felder Report), Brent Johnson (Macro Alchemist), Pieter Slegers, (Compounding Quality), Michael Oliver (Momentum Structural Analysis), Anna Wong (Bloomberg Economics) and Jesse Colombo (The Bubble Bubble Report).

Recent MacroPass™ reports in this series include:

If you’re already a premium subscriber to this Substack, just continue below to access Ted’s letter & Chance’s video.

But if you’re not (yet), read the start of it below and consider upgrading to premium and access the full version, as well as all past and future MacroPass™ content.

Stick to Your Principles

The first six months of 2026 have been a period when many investors forgot basic principles of valuation. In this letter we look at the outcomes and end results of this type of action over the decades. Exhibit 1 shows the investment returns of various market measurements for the six months ending June 30, 2026.

Second-guessing in the Investment World

Over my decades of investing, I’ve had a number of periods where I second-guessed my basic principles of valuation and thought maybe something had changed. In my early youth in the business, I actually did second-guess myself, but it was a mistake. Buying a stock that was worth a dollar for 80 cents still made sense. Buying a stock that was worth a dollar for 4 dollars did not make sense. If a person hasn’t seen tried-and-true principles of investing work, they may be tempted to join the crowd and chase the latest names. If something doesn’t make sense and you can’t understand it, then don’t buy it. You’re doing so because CNBC or a friend said it’s great. SpaceX is only one of many examples of this. Notice Exhibit 2 showing COVID runaways.