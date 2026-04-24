This installment of our popular MacroPass™ service for premium members of this Substack comes from high net worth financial advisor Ted Oakley.

It’s the Market Outlook Ted recently sent to his clients, sharing his concern of the excessive amount of speculation many investors — particularly younger ones — currently have in their portfolios.

In many ways, he believes we’ve seen this movie before (though perhaps not to this extent), and it doesn’t end well…

But before scrolling to read Ted’s report in full, let me give this important reminder:

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While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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To-date the list of contributors to MacroPass™ includes such esteemed experts as Lacy Hunt (Hoisington), Stephanie Pomboy (Macro Mavens), Danielle DiMartino Booth (QI Research), Tom McClellan, Michael Howell (Capital Wars), Darius Dale (42 Macro), Doomberg, Ted Oakley (Oxbow Advisors), Kevin Muir (The Macro Tourist), Alf Peccatiello (The Macro Compass), Lance Lambert (ResiClub), Ed Yardini (Yardini Research), David Hay (Haymaker), Melody Wright (M3_Melody), David Stockman (Contra Corner), David Brady (FIPEST Report), John Rubino, Adam Kobeissi (The Kobeissi Letter), Sven Henrich (Northman Trader), Jeff Clark (The Gold Advisor), Charles Hugh Smith, Steven Bavaria (Inside the Income Factory®), Chris Whalen (The Institutional Risk Analyst), Felix Zulauf, Jesse Felder (The Felder Report), Brent Johnson (Macro Alchemist), Pieter Slegers, (Compounding Quality), Michael Oliver (Momentum Structural Analysis), Anna Wong (Bloomberg Economics) and Jesse Colombo (The Bubble Bubble Report).

Recent MacroPass™ reports in this series include:

If you’re already a premium subscriber to this Substack, just continue below to access Ted’s full report.

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The Gambler

We titled this quarter’s letter “The Gambler” for various reasons, which we will discuss later. These last 90 days have brought a lot of significant events. The war in Iran, stock markets decline, oil prices rising to new highs, and inflation starting to rear its head. Exhibit 1 shows the investment returns of various market measurements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.

The past three months have left many investors scratching their head with a few questions. Why aren’t the big Mag 7 stocks going up anymore? Why did gold prices peak? What happened to my long-term bonds?