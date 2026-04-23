When today's guest was last on the program back in January, he predicted that stocks would soon experience a 10% correction, the precious metals would experience a big pullback, and that oil had found a bottom.



He was right on all three.



And this was BEFORE the war with Iran broke out.



So, how has the war impacted his outlook for the next quarter?



To find out, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Mark Newton, Head of Technical Strategy at market research firm Fundstrat, where he works with its founder Tom Lee.

Mark’s models tell his to expect a material pullback by May in stocks, then get ready for the market to rip higher over the summer.

To find out why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Mark Newton (recorded 4.21.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY