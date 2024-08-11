When I interviewed today's guest last year, he said that the forecast of his proprietary model made him about "as bullish as he'd ever been on stocks" heading into Q1.

And to give credit where credit is due, his positioning was spot on the money. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ increased by 10% in Q1.

When I interviewed him again heading into Q2, his model said "stay the course, stay bullish".

And again, the S&P rose another 4% in the quarter, and the NASDAQ did even better, rising 8%.

So, given this impressive track record, what's his model telling us to expect from here?

To find out we'll ask the man himself. Today we have the good fortune of speaking with Darius Dale, founder & CEO of 42 Macro.

Darius' model has him turning less bullish as we move from the previous ‘Goldilocks’ regime into a Deflation one.

To find out how that changes his portfolio positioning, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 8.8.24)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY