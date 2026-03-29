Smart retirement planning is key to living well after you've stopped working.



Sadly many Americans find themselves falling behind.



According to the Federal Reserve’s “Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households” report, 65% of Americans either believe their retirement savings are off track or aren’t sure. For those who do have retirement accounts, the median savings balance stands at $87,000 -- far too little to retire on.



Today's guest is going to tell us how to increase your odds of not only being able to afford to retire, but doing so with ample excess to live your golden years the way you want.



Ed Slott, CPA, is a renowned IRA distribution expert, author, and professional speaker known as "America’s IRA Expert." He is the founder of Ed Slott and Company, creator of the Elite IRA Advisor Group, and a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services. He focuses on advanced tax strategies for retirement savings.

To hear Ed’s top guidance for a financially prosperous retirement, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1.50 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Ed are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Ed Slott (recorded 3.23.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY