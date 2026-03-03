NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are only available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!) for a few more days. Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

By popular demand, Darius Dale, CEO of 42Macro, returns to share his latest macro & market outlook.



His model currently predicts "meaningful tailwinds for risk assets", expecting stocks -- particularly international equities, cyclicals and small caps, to perform well from here.

To see the specific allocation his KISS model is currently recommending, watch the video below.

NOTE 1: This interview was recorded just hours before the outbreak of war between Iran & the US/Israel. I've since checked with Darius & none of that has changed his KISS or Dr Mo models (yet)

NOTE 2: In this video, I announce that Darius’ 42Macro service is now Thoughtful Money’s officially endorsed solution for DIY investors. To learn more about it, go to https://thoughtfulmoney.com/diy

For the full, chart-packed interview with Darius, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of silver’s run, precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.99 below spot.

NOTE: this an improvement on his most recent pricing.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Darius are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 2.27.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY