When today's guest was last on this channel back in March, he warned that the stock market was at risk of a double-digit drop.

He was soon validated as stocks then fell 20% over the next month. Since then, markets have rocketed back to new all-time highs.

So what does his model tell us is likely to happen from here?

To find out, we have the great good fortune to welcome money manager Michael Pento back to the program.

Michael warns that a 'triumvirate" of three massive asset price bubbles -- in credit, real estate and stocks -- threatens to take down our fragile economy and dash the retirement hopes for millions.

For a heck of a discussion, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Michael Pento (recorded 7.14.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: