Today's guest has been warning for a good while now that the current bull market is stocks is approaching its end.



In no small part because corporate insiders, who know the most about their companies' prospects, were selling their shares at record percentages throughout 2025.



It's not all gloom for investors, though. He also predicts that commodities -- and the stocks of the companies that produce them -- are set to experience a boom.



For a full update on his outlook, we welcome back to the program macro analyst Jesse Felder, founder & Editor of the respected market research firm: The Felder Report.



Jesse fears that US stocks could be in for a "nasty" surprise as the dollar continues to break down, foreign capital leaves US markets, and inflation & unemployment rise.



Despite that, he is quite bullish on the future of commodities, especially oil & gas.

Adam’s Notes: Jesse Felder (recorded 2.2.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY