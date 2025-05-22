New Stock Market All-Time Highs Coming In Just A Few Weeks? | Fundstrat's Mark Newton
A bullish view from a market technician
The markets have had a volatile ride so far in 2025, falling hard in March & April, but recovering nearly all of those losses so far in May.
So was the painful drop we experienced just a standard correction within an ongoing bullish market trend?
Or has this been a bear market rally, poised to roll back over soon?
For insight, we're fortunate to welcome Mark Newton to the program today. Mark is the Head of Technical Strategy at market research firm Fundstrat, where he works with its founder Tom Lee.
Mark is a hard-core technical analyst. And right now, his price models indicate that stocks will be back to new all-time highs by July, if not sooner.
Adam’s Notes: Mark Newton (recorded 5.21.25)
Bullish Market Outlook: Mark Newton views 2025’s March-April 21% S&P correction as part of an ongoing bull trend, not a bear market rally, expecting new all-time highs by July, possibly within weeks, driven by strong technicals.
Economic Resilience: Despite lagging indicators, Mark sees the economy as robust, with low unemployment, moderating inflation, and stable housing, delaying a recession for a couple of years unless unemployment or housing falters.
Technical Indicators Lead: Mark relies on price action, momentum, breadth, and cycles, with positive weekly momentum and subdued sentiment (11 weeks of bearish AAII data) supporting a bullish stance until trends break.
Sector and Asset Opportunities: Technology, financials, industrials, and utilities are favored, alongside
